Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,328. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 56,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

