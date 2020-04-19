Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 12.9% in March

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 7,615,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

BRX opened at $9.38 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,253,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the period.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

