British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,070 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,070 ($53.54) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,657.69 ($48.11).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,943.50 ($38.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,864.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,043.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

