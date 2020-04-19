British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BTI traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 1,579,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

