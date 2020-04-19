Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bristol-Myers’ blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, maintains momentum. Blood thinner drug, Eliquis, has propelled sales significantly and is expected to drive further growth, owing to increased share in the NOAC market. Empliciti and Sprycel are also performing well on label expansions. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Celgene has strengthened the company’s oncology portfolio with the addition of Revlimid and its pipeline with encouraging candidates. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, concerns will rise once Revlimid loses patent protection. Moreover, the company is facing headwinds like stiff competition from other immuno-oncology drugs and pipeline setbacks.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 16,697,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,426,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

