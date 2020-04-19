Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Update

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 13,468,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 35.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BGG opened at $1.93 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 19.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

