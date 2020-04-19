Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE:BRC traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 207,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,573. Brady has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.