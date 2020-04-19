BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.