Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Update

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 8,689,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $28,231,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $17,832,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.43. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

