Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bouygues from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bouygues from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

