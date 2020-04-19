Bonpay (BON) Market Cap Achieves $78,274.57

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $78,274.57 and approximately $1,938.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02780040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00227573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

