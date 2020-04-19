BMO Capital Markets Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $24.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,710,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

