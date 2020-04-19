BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $937.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other news, President Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Insiders acquired 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $378,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

