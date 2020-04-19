BMO Capital Markets Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $466.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $379.00 to $466.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.07.

REGN traded up $28.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $568.79. 2,130,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,239 shares of company stock valued at $16,792,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

