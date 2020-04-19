BMO Capital Markets Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

NFLX traded down $16.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.96. 12,512,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock valued at $81,567,308. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

