bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of bluebird bio worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 174.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $147.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.