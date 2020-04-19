Blocktix (TIX) Hits Market Cap of $94,557.85

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $94,557.85 and $2.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

