Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXMT. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,535. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after acquiring an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 117,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

