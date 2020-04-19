BlackRock’s (BLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $17.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.87. 977,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,969. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.