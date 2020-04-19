BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $515.00 at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $17.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.87. 977,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,969. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

