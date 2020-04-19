BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $495.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

NYSE:BLK traded up $17.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.87. 977,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.36. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

