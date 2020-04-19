BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $495.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.
NYSE:BLK traded up $17.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.87. 977,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.36. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.