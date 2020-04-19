BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $441.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $386.00 to $441.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $17.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,969. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.52 and a 200 day moving average of $481.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after acquiring an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.