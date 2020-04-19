Bitradio Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market cap of $78,419.44 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004699 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,596,255 coins and its circulating supply is 8,596,251 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

