Bitcoin Private Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $626,136.10 and $2,183.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Nanex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00623038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00136734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.