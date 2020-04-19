Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Biome Technologies stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.06. Biome Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 438 ($5.76). The company has a market cap of $4.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.91.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

