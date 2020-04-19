Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Biome Technologies stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.06. Biome Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 438 ($5.76). The company has a market cap of $4.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.91.
Biome Technologies Company Profile
