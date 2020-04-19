Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,173. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

