Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in March

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 8,559,700 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN opened at $38.41 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after acquiring an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.