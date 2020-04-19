Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

Bill.com stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 902,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

