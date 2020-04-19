Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth $175,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Biglari has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $165.65.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

