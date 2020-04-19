BidaskClub Upgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.