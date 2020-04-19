BidaskClub Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $116.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,757,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

