BidaskClub Downgrades Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seneca Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $341.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,544.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seneca Foods by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Seneca Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seneca Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

