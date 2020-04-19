BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of BBL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 1,767,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 633,426 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 811,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,211,000 after acquiring an additional 173,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 732,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 73,555 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 518,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

