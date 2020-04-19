Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

