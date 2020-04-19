Benz Market Cap Hits $194.14 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Benz has a market cap of $194.14 and approximately $795.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

