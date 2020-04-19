Beaxy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,249.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.91 million and $1,249.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,672,046 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

