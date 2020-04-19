Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $87.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

