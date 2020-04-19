Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

