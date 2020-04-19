Barclays Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.98 ($134.86).

LEG opened at €102.48 ($119.16) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €99.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.55.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

