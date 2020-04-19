Barclays Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 4,683,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

