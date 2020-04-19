Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Primary Health Properties to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 179 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Primary Health Properties to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.33 ($2.20).

LON PHP opened at GBX 156.40 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -24.06. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -0.92%.

In related news, insider Richard Howell bought 28,377 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Insiders have bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,616,322 over the last 90 days.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

