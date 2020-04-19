Barclays Lowers St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,098

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,344 ($17.68) to GBX 1,098 ($14.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered St. James’s Place to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,035.80 ($13.63).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 779.60 ($10.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 825.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 1.82%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

