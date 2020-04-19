Barclays Lowers Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 265

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grainger to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grainger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.57 ($3.99).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.49. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

