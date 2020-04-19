Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 8,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

