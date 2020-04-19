Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

