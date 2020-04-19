Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Stephens

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.40 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 7,624,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,415. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

