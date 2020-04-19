Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 612,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $248,251.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $310,896.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $10.07 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $517.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

