Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.32 ($145.72).

Shares of SAP opened at €113.06 ($131.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.96. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

