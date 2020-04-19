Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 5,159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.82.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.86. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after acquiring an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.