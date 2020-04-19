AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.00.

ATDRY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.94. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

