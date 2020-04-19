AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.00.

ATDRY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.94. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

